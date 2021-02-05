MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.90

Shares of MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $2.00. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 41,961 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $68.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 102.42% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

