MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading Down 6.9%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) dropped 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 8,888,466 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,113,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 2.28.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 34,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $99,999.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 398,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 41,159 shares of company stock worth $108,721 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in MannKind by 40.0% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MannKind by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

