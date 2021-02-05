ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.91.

Shares of MAN opened at $91.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $97.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.07 and a 200-day moving average of $80.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 614.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,022,000 after buying an additional 1,538,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $303,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 97.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 19,532 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

