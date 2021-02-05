MANTRA DAO (OM) Trading Up 15.6% This Week

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. One MANTRA DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $42.48 million and approximately $8.29 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00055709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00169707 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00067856 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00083185 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00241522 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045747 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 248,984,078 tokens. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

MANTRA DAO Token Trading

MANTRA DAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

