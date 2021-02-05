MANTRA DAO Trading Up 15.6% Over Last Week (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One MANTRA DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $42.48 million and $8.29 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00055709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00169707 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00067856 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00083185 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00241522 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045747 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 248,984,078 tokens. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

