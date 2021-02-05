MAP Protocol Price Hits $0.0308 on Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.82 million and $1.01 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00167900 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00063782 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00077142 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00227889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00042344 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

