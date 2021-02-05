Mariana Garavaglia Sells 5,208 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $767,555.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,472.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $690,214.24.

On Monday, December 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $724,530.40.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $599,243.36.

On Monday, November 30th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $526,509.28.

Peloton Interactive stock traded down $9.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.30. The stock had a trading volume of 22,970,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,183,297. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,119.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.75. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.55.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

