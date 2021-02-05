Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Trading 19.3% Higher

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s share price traded up 19.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $2.78. 10,227,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 635% from the average session volume of 1,391,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $24.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.07.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 72.16% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter.

In other Marin Software news, Director L Gordon Crovitz sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $29,512.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.

