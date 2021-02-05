Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Trading 5.5% Higher

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) shares traded up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.58. 407,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 243,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 73.97% and a return on equity of 50.56%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Fruth Investment Management owned 0.50% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.