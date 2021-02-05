Mario J. Gabelli Purchases 1,398 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $17,055.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mario J. Gabelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Mario J. Gabelli acquired 5,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,450.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Mario J. Gabelli bought 1,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $11,290.00.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $12.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $521,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 151.3% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

