Mario J. Gabelli Purchases 1,398 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $17,055.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mario J. Gabelli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 30th, Mario J. Gabelli acquired 5,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,450.00.
- On Thursday, November 19th, Mario J. Gabelli bought 1,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $11,290.00.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $12.47.
About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
