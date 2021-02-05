Mark E. Jagiela Sells 57,941 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TER stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.12. 1,862,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,864. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $143.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.71 and its 200 day moving average is $109.78.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 66.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,740,000 after purchasing an additional 628,841 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 58.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 446,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,411,000 after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 30.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,729,000 after purchasing an additional 138,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 550,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

