MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in MarketAxess by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total value of $141,532.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total value of $2,185,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,661 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,439.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock worth $25,915,683 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point raised their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $566.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $548.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.99 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

