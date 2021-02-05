MarketPeak (PEAK) Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MarketPeak token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular exchanges. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00055532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00174151 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00069129 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00082647 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00239230 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00045901 BTC.

About MarketPeak

MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

MarketPeak Token Trading

MarketPeak can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

