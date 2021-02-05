Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $605.23

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $605.23 and traded as low as $575.15. Marlowe shares last traded at $580.00, with a volume of 39,017 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 605.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 554.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £348.59 million and a PE ratio of 1,933.33.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

