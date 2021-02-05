Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $605.23

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $605.23 and traded as low as $575.15. Marlowe shares last traded at $580.00, with a volume of 39,017 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 605.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 554.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £348.59 million and a PE ratio of 1,933.33.

About Marlowe (LON:MRL)

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

