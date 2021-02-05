Maro (MARO) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.93 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Maro has a total market capitalization of $10.93 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can now be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maro has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00068591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.18 or 0.01355548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,694.25 or 0.07172703 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00055709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006292 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00040277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Maro Profile

MARO is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 924,929,421 coins and its circulating supply is 467,904,266 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#

Buying and Selling Maro

Maro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

