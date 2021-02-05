Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Trading 20.5% Higher

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)’s stock price traded up 20.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.35. 2,082,550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 722,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $358.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 69.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 20.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

