Martkist Market Cap Hits $287,671.58 (MARTK)

Martkist (CURRENCY:MARTK) traded 429% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Martkist coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Martkist has traded up 649.8% against the U.S. dollar. Martkist has a total market capitalization of $287,671.58 and approximately $8,950.00 worth of Martkist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007792 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000147 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Martkist Profile

Martkist is a coin. Martkist’s total supply is 15,342,913 coins and its circulating supply is 15,154,913 coins. Martkist’s official website is www.martkist.org . Martkist’s official message board is medium.com/@martkist

