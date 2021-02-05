Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Lifted by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.3% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $33,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.84. 99,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,958,808. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $338.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Insiders sold a total of 621,342 shares of company stock worth $203,169,471 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

