Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.0% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 101.6% in the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 34,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $341.01. 58,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,958,808. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $339.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.47.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.65, for a total value of $29,406,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,576,029,263.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 621,342 shares of company stock worth $203,169,471. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

