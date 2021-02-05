Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Boosted by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 242.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Mastercard by 186.7% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,292,000 after buying an additional 1,024,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 359.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,202,000 after buying an additional 803,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,422,711,000 after buying an additional 321,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $20,296,188.90. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 621,342 shares of company stock valued at $203,169,471 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.75. The company had a trading volume of 39,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The firm has a market cap of $340.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.47.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

