Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Match Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Wedbush also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $150.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.95. Match Group has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $159.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.22, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $3,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 676.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 344.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $520,700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,476 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,486 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

