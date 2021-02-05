Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 137.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,863 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $3,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.17.

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $5.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.56. The stock had a trading volume of 84,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,735. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of -236.16, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.95. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $159.85.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

