Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $175.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Match Group traded as high as $160.00 and last traded at $160.00, with a volume of 187062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.63.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.17.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.16, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.95.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

