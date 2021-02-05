Maverick Chain (MVC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $416,116.53

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $416,116.53 and $4,782.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00050936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.00167532 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00063944 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00075851 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00229729 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042588 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.