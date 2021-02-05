Maverick Chain (MVC) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $408,162.84 and approximately $4,554.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00054670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00156558 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00087370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00065763 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00238605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

