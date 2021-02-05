Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MMX. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Shares of NYSE MMX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,171. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $757.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 414.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the second quarter worth $81,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the third quarter valued at $770,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 350.0% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 24.9% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 979,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 195,007 shares during the last quarter. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

