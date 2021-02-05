Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $641.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will report sales of $641.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $634.60 million and the highest is $648.10 million. Maxim Integrated Products reported sales of $561.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Maxim Integrated Products.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MXIM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other news, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $168,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,779 shares of company stock worth $1,494,724 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $89.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.33. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.