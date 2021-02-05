Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. Maximus has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $80.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,958.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $783,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $276,632,000 after purchasing an additional 42,058 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Maximus by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 926,364 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,373,000 after purchasing an additional 54,098 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.0% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 620,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 492,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,065,000 after acquiring an additional 51,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 419,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 32,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

