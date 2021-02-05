Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.
Shares of MMS stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. Maximus has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $80.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
In other news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,958.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $783,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $276,632,000 after purchasing an additional 42,058 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Maximus by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 926,364 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,373,000 after purchasing an additional 54,098 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.0% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 620,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 492,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,065,000 after acquiring an additional 51,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 419,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 32,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
About Maximus
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
