Maya Gold and Silver Inc. (MYA.V) (CVE:MYA) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Maya Gold and Silver Inc. (MYA.V) (CVE:MYA) fell 10.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.32. 152,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 81,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.32.

About Maya Gold and Silver Inc. (MYA.V) (CVE:MYA)

Maya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

