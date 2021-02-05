Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.57

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 80994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on MZDAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

