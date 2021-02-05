MC Mining (LON:MCM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.83

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.83 and traded as low as $7.00. MC Mining shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 254,454 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.83. The company has a market capitalization of £12.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.83.

MC Mining Company Profile (LON:MCM)

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and operates metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; and the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for MC Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MC Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.