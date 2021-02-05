McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Position Increased by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 101.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKC. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after buying an additional 552,938 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.38. 54,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.