MCO Reaches Market Cap of $42.09 Million (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One MCO token can now be bought for approximately $2.67 or 0.00007086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MCO has a total market cap of $42.09 million and $309,763.00 worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MCO has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MCO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00069329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.51 or 0.01360038 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,768.18 or 0.07360183 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00055662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006336 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00039895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00017835 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00020836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official website is crypto.com . MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.