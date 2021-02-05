MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) Stock Price Up 20.9%

MDxHealth SA (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) traded up 20.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. 7,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 2,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

MDxHealth Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXDHF)

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients.

