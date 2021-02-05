Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,577. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.06.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.