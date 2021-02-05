Mechanics Bank Trust Department Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned about 0.40% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

FCOM stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.19. 60,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,687. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $48.20.

