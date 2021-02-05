Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5,480.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 183,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMC traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.69. 13,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.16. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

