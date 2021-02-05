Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $5.57 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 18.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,082,000 after acquiring an additional 280,515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,707,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $281,030,000 after acquiring an additional 51,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 33.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,208,000 after acquiring an additional 362,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.48. The stock had a trading volume of 22,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The company has a market capitalization of $141.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 205,800 shares of company stock worth $860,624. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

