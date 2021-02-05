Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $7.54 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.4% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after acquiring an additional 328,678 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,613,000 after acquiring an additional 214,786 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,311,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,440,000 after acquiring an additional 96,959 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,053,000 after acquiring an additional 273,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Securiti cut their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $89.19. 129,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,087,599. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.60. The company has a market capitalization of $166.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.63 and a 200 day moving average of $83.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.