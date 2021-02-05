Mechanics Bank Trust Department Increases Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 183.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.0% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 35.2% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.43. 19,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,293. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.22 and its 200 day moving average is $237.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

