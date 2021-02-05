Mechanics Bank Trust Department Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in Union Pacific by 872.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 30,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,806 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.89. 12,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.69. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The firm has a market cap of $138.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.