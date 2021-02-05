Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $9,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000.

Shares of MDY traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $448.06. The stock had a trading volume of 19,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,885. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $452.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

