Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases 9,367 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 120.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,165. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.66. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.97 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

