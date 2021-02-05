Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $322.47. 2,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,758. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.27. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.54 and a 52 week high of $321.75.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.