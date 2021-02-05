Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Ross Stores by 12.8% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 713,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80,860 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,631,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.15. 9,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,444. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

