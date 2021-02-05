Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,220 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $834,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,087,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

PM traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.28. 60,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,920,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

