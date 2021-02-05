Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,512 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,064 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 165,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 23,710 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 50,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.59. The company had a trading volume of 65,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752,584. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average is $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

