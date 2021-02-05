Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 752 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,581 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.7% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,716,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $996,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after buying an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,385,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $304,149,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.43. 33,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,667. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.97 and a 200-day moving average of $213.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.