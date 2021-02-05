Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Trading 10% Higher

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)’s stock price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.63. 706,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 267,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

The stock has a market cap of $12.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Medalist Diversified REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.