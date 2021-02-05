Medallion Resources (CVE:MDL) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (CVE:MDL) dropped 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 143,560 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 119,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$17.65 million and a P/E ratio of -10.32.

In other news, Director Andrew Morden sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$610,312.50. Insiders have sold 291,625 shares of company stock worth $683,975 in the last ninety days.

Medallion Resources Ltd. focuses on a rare earth element business. It is involving in processing monazite, a by-product mineral from heavy-mineral-sands mining operations. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

